2 arrested for cheating people of Rs 37 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) With arrest of two persons, the Delhi Police Thursday claimed to have solved a case of cheating of Rs 37 Lakhs by impersonation.According to an official statement, the arrested have been identified as Shivam Kayasth (26), a resident of Greater Noida, and Ishvender Singh, a resident of Dehradun. It stated that the duo used to target those persons who want to go abroad and settle there. They induced them with promises that they will take money only after they board their flight."During the same period of time, they sent their another team at the hotel for conducting a fake raids, from where they kept all the money and other belongings of the relatives of their customer/victim. Even they also kept the DVRs of the hotels to evade their arrest," the statement said.Police received information that the suspected persons were staying in a hotel at Sector-55 in Noida. "Accordingly, raid was conducted at the said hotel, where the team apprehended accused Shivam Kayasth and Ishvender Singh," it said.