2 arrested for drug peddling; heroin worth over Rs 40 cr seized

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Two men have been arrested here after 10.5 kg heroin, worth more than Rs 40 crores in the international market, was found in their possession, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Baijlur Rehman (28) and Abu Bakkar Siddique (24), are residents of Malda in West Bengal, they said. Police received information that Saidul, kingpin of an interstate drug cartel, procures contraband drugs from Nasir of Manipur and transports it to Malda, Delhi and UP through carriers, officials said.It is suspected that Nasir procures the drugs from Myanmar, they added. On Wednesday, a tip was received that on Saidul's directions, Rehman and Siddique would come to Majnu ka Tila area here in a truck to supply a huge consignment of heroin to their clients in Delhi. A trap was laid and the two were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.During interrogation, the duo confirmed that the seized heroin was handed over to them by Saidul in Guwahati and the same was to be delivered to their contact in Delhi, the officer added. PTI AMP IJT