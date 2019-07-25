2 arrested for duping aspiring cricketers

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Two men have been arrested by the crime branch for allegedly duping aspiring young cricketers on the pretext of getting them selected in the Ranji Trophy and other tournaments, police said on Thursday. A case of cheating was registered in March after the BCCI anti corruption unit's regional integrity manager stated they had received three complaints from Kanishk Gaur, Kishan Attri and Shivam Sharma. Gaur and Attri are from Delhi's Rohini, while Sharma is from Gurgaon, the police said. According to a senior officer, Gaur was allegedly duped of Rs 11 lakh by a cricket coach, Ravi Dalal, who approached him last year. Dalal offered him to play for Nagaland as a guest player in the Ranji Trophy. But he was allowed to play only two matches in the under 19 category from another state as a local player by forging his birth certificate and other documents, the officer said. Sharma, meanwhile, was duped of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of getting him an opportunity in the under 23 category, the officer added. Investigations revealed that Dalal, a coach of the Friends Academy in Pitampura area, had taken money from Gaur and given it to Jamal, a part time coach with a Delhi school., the police said. Jamal admitted that he had taken money from several players and got them played in one or two matches, it said. PTI AMPHMB