2 arrested for printing fake currency notes in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes in a village in Shamli district during a raid by Delhi Police, officials said Monday.Mehtab and Jabbar were arrested in Bhasani village under the Thana Bhawan police station limits on Sunday, SHO Sandeep Balyan said, adding that a printer was also seized.According to the SHO, a team of Delhi Police conducted the raid following the arrest of accused Javed in the national capital that led to the seizure of fake notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh. PTI CORR IJT