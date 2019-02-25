2 arrested for reporting false cases in Gr Noida

Noida (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly reporting false cases of car robbery and kidnapping at the emergency 100 number of police, officials said.The accused, Pankaj, on February 23 informed police about a car robbery, but on probe it turned out that he had lied about the incident, a police said.In the other incident, the accused, Ajay Kumar, on February 24 gave a tip-off to police about kidnapping, but his claim too turned out to be false, the official said."Both the accused were arrested on Monday for reporting false cases on emergency number 100," he said. PTI KIS KJ