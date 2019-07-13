2 arrested for 'selling' govt land in Noida

Noida (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people by fraudulently selling government land to them claiming those to be private property, police officials said here Friday.The two accused were members of a gang which had in April two plots of land belonging to the Noida Authority to individual buyers in Ghaziabad and Hapur districts, they said."The two plots, each 400 sq yards, were sold for Rs 64 lakh. The gang had also given the buyers fake registry papers, and assured them possession of the plots soon," the police said.However, with passage of time, the buyers got suspicious and approached the police after which a case was registered against six men, identified as Yogesh, Pappu Yadav, Ishtiaq, Imran, Rohit and Lakhan Singh.Following investigation, Ishtiaq and Imran were arrested, the police said, Pappu Yadav, who runs a property consultancy firm in Noida Sector 11 is the kingpin of the gang. PTI KIS NSDNSD