2 arrested for sexually harassing woman in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Mar 7 (PTI) Two men have been arrested here on the charge of sexually harassing a woman in Gurgaon's Ullahawas village, police said here Thursday.According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday."Ram Ashish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and Babu Lal, a resident of Gurgaon were arrested on Wednesday night from their hideout here," police PRO Subhash Bokan said."During interrogation, it was found that Babu Lal, a supervisor in a private company, took the woman, a staff in the same firm, to a house in Ullahwas village under some pretext," he said.Lal's accomplice was already present in the house. There the two accused allegedly raped the woman, Bokan said. PTI CORR NSDNSD