2 arrested for smuggling forex worth Rs 53 lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Two men have been arrested by Customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currencies worth Rs 53 lakh.While one of the accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to depart to Bangkok, another person was stopped for examination when he was completing formalities to leave for Mumbai, a statement issued on Wednesday by the Customs department said.Detailed examination of their baggage resulted in the recovery of euro 5,500, pound sterling 3,000, Japanese yen 20,00,000, USD 49,400, Thai baht 710 and Rs 33,000 -- equivalent to Rs 53.2 lakh, it said.Preliminary investigation has revealed that the passenger travelling to Bangkok was given the bag containing the foreign currencies by the other inside a washroom at the international departure area of the airport, the statement said.It has been revealed that the accused persons have illegally exported Rs 8.5 crore using the same modus operandi and illegally brought in 23.8 kilograms gold (valued at Rs 6.94 crore) in the past, it said.The currencies have been seized, the Customs department said. PTI AKV IJT