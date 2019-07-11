2 arrested for stealing laptop from car in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area for allegedly stealing a laptop from a car by breaking its window panes and puncturing its tyres, police said Wednesday.On Tuesday, when the victim was returning home in his car, two bike-borne men pointed out at the tyres of his car near Lal Kuan foot bridge.He got down from his car to inspect the tyres and found them to be deflated. By that time, the two accused stole a laptop bag from the vehicle by breaking a window pane and fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.The victim alerted a patrolling team about the incident, following which the two accused, Sahil and Mahesh, were nabbed after a chase, the officer said, adding the stolen laptop and the motorcycle were recovered from them. PTI AMP AMP NSDNSD