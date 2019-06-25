2 arrested for stealing sewing machines in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing sewing machines from a shop in the Gandhi Nagar area here and attempting to sell them using an online platform, police said.The accused were identified as Mohammad Sharafat (23), a resident of Gautampuri, and Saddam Khan (28), a resident of Shastri Park, they said. The owner of a cloth factory and a sewing machine repairing workshop in Gandhi Nagar lodged a complaint on Monday, stating that some people entered his shop after breaking the roof and stole four sewing machines, police said. However, the complainant called police on Tuesday to say that he had received the photos of all the sewing machines on WhatsApp along with the mobile number of the seller."Thereafter, he spoke to the seller and a meeting for purchasing the machines was fixed at Shastri Park area. When Sharafat came there to finalise the deal, he was arrested," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Ved Prakash Surya said. During interrogation, Sharafat said he, along with his friend Khan, used to steal items from locked shops and dispose off the stolen articles through Whatsapp and OLX, police said.On his instance, Khan was arrested from his residence and the machines were recovered from his possession, they added. PTI NIT IJT