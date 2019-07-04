2 arrested in connection with jewellery theft in Delhi Metro train

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A man has been arrested for stealing jewellery from a woman inside a Delhi Metro train, while a jeweller has been nabbed for buying the stolen ornaments, police said Thursday.A woman had on Saturday complained that her handbag containing jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh was stolen when she was travelling on Metro from Dwarka Sector 21 to Sector 8, senior police official said.The accused, Rajesh Thakur (49), was spotted by analysing CCTV footage from the metro stations and he was arrested from GTB Enclave, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammad Ali said.During interrogation, Thakur disclosed that he had sold some jewellery to Sushilan Vasudevan (54), the DCP said.On the information provided by Thakur, police arrested Vasudevan and the stolen jewellery was recovered from him, the officer said. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD