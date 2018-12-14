2 arrested in Delhi's Geeta Colony 'road rage' murder

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for killing a 34-year-old man in Delhi's Geeta Colony after fight following collision of their vehicles, officials said Friday.Police arrested Aftab (32) and Ramesh (33), both residents of Rani Garden, with help of sketches.On Monday, Sushil Chauhan was driving back home when a scooter hit his car near Geeta Colony flyover, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said. Chauhan came out of the car and an argument started. Aftab and Ramesh, who were riding the scooter, took out a gun and shot Chauhan. Another man of their group soon came on a bike and also attacked Chauhan with a knife, police said. All three fled the spot.A case was lodged and police asked witnesses about the description of those attacked Chauhan.During investigation it was found that a man was robbed of his bag and attacked with a knife in a nearby area just a while before the killing.When the description of the bag-snatcher matched with those involved in the killing, police prepared sketches. Officials suspected that local criminals could be involved and they checked over 40 of them.After going through CCTV footage and analysing call detail records, police identified Aftab and Ramesh and arrested them, the DCP said.During interrogation, they revealed that after snatching a bag in Shakarpur, their vehicle collided with Chauhan's car near Geeta Colony flyover. Police said they did not know Chauhan and it was a case of road rage.The third accused has been identified and police are trying to catch him. The vehicle involved in the incident has also been found. PTI NIT SLB SOMSOM