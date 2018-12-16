2 arrested in gang rape-murder of Dalit teen

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district seven months ago, police said Sunday. Kuldeep and an woman, Malti, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident at a village in Purkazi block in May, the police said.According to the complaint lodged by the victims' father, the girl was allegedly taken by Kuldeep and Malti to the jungle where six more people were waiting. She was gang-raped and abandoned outside her house. A case was registered against eight accused under various sections, the police added. PTI CORRHMB