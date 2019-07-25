2 arrested in J-K for facilitating infiltration

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly facilitating infiltration of militants by providing them logistical support, police said on Thursday."Acting on a credible input, the police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohd Saleem Gojer, a resident of Bandipora, and Mohammad Iqbal Khatana, a resident of Rajouri," a police spokesman said.He said as per the investigation, the duo was involved in providing logistic support to terrorists."Arms and ammunition and other incriminating material have been seized from their possession," the spokesman said, adding a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of law at Bandipora police station. PTI MIJ SRY