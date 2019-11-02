scorecardresearch
2 arrested in Rajasthan for illegal possession of opium

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Two people were arrested for illegal possession of over one quintal opium (doda post) in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made after the police intercepted a vehicle in the district on Friday night. The arrested were identified as Rajaram Bishnoi of Jodhpur and Ram Chandra of Bajju town. The accused were being interrogated about the source and destination of the consignment, they said. PTI AG SMNSMN

