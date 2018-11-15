2 arrested in UP for carrying cattle for slaughter

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in the district for reportedly transporting cattle for slaughter, police said Thursday. According to the police, Bhushan and Anil Kumar were held near Sindhwali village Wednesday. They were transporting a cow and a bull in a mini truck.Knifes and other tools meant for slaughtering animals were found in their possession, they added. PTI CORR SRY