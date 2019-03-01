scorecardresearch
2 arrested in UP's Barabanki with morphine worth Rs 3.5 crore

Lucknow Mar 1 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday with morphine worth Rs 3.5 crore in the international market, police said here.The accused were arrested from Harak crossing under Zaidpur police station area with the contraband weighing 1.1 kg worth Rs 3.5 crore in the international market, police said.Both the arrested are being questioned, officials said. PTI COR SAB SOMSOM

