2 arrested in UP's Shamli with opium worth Rs 1,25,000

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Two men, alleged to be drug traffickers, have been arrested with opium worth Rs 1,25,000 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Wednesday.Joginder and Dilshad were arrested on Tuesday evening after their car was intercepted in Jhinjhana police station area and opium weighing 1 kg was seized, police said.A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. PTI CORR SOMSOM

