2 arrested with 2 kg charas in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Two people have been arrested with 2 kg charas in Bharsi village of Shamli district, police said Saturday.The accused, Mehtab and Nausgad, were arrested Friday evening, they said.A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they have been arrested, a police official said.