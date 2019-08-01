2 arrested with fake currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man and a woman were arrested near Badli Mor Metro station here for allegedly carrying fake indian currency notes worth Rs four lakh on Thursday, a senior police official said. The man was identified as Gautam Mandal, a resident of Malda District in West Bengal, he said. Police arrested the accused near Badli Mor Metro station and seized fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination with face value of Rs 4,00,000, the official added. PTI NIT VIT SNESNE