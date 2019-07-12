2 arrested with marijuana worth Rs 2.4 crore

New Delhi, July 12 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested and marijuana worth over Rs 2 crore was recovered from them, police said Friday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Kajim (26), a resident of Nangloi here, and Dinesh Kumar (34), a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, they said. "Police got a tip-off regarding the accused persons, following which a trap was laid near Bawana Industrial area. On Thursday at around 6.45 am, a truck was intercepted and both the accused persons were apprehended along with 800 kg of marijuana," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan. The value of the recovered drug was more than Rs 2.4 crore, officials said. During interrogation, Kajim said he came to Delhi in 2012 and started working at a factory in Inderlok area, police said. Around two years ago, he came in contact with one Salam who was a drug trafficker and started working with him. Salam used to get marijuana from Andhra Pradesh and supply it to drug peddlers in Delhi and NCR area, Ranjan said. Salam would meet one Anand Pandey in Visakhapatnam who used to arrange the marijuana consignment, truck and driver for him, he said. Later it was Kajim's job to travel back to Delhi with the loaded truck, Rajan said, adding efforts are on to arrest other associates. PTI NIT NIT INDIND