2 Ashok Pradhan gang members arrested

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Two members of the Ashok Pradhan gang, who allegedly used to extort money to supply unauthorised goods to their associate gang members lodged in jail, have been arrested, police said Tuesday. The accused were identified as Sandeep Gahlot, 25, and Rajat Parashar, 24, they added. Gahlot and Parashar were collecting extortion money from persons operating illegal gambling dens in different parts of Delhi for members of their gang lodged in jail, police said. "We received information that two members of the Ashok Pradhan gang would come near Shiv Murti in Vasant Kunj for a planned robbery," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said. Thereafter, a trap was laid and two accused persons were nabbed while they were coming on a motorcycle, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused confessed that on the instructions of Ashok Pradhan and one Rohit Lamba they were providing goods without authorisation to their associates in jail, Arya added. On December 31, 2018, Gahlot and Parashar went to Bhondsi Jail to meet Lamba and tried to sneak in drugs, two mobile phone chargers, data cables, three batteries and a bluetooth device by hiding them in the soles of three pairs of black sandals, police said. However, the items were found by the warden, police added.