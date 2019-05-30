2 Babbar Khalsa members held in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) With the arrest of two persons, the Punjab Police Thursday claimed to have busted a module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), an outfit backed by Pakistan's ISI.Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh were allegedly arranging funds and weapons for the sleeper cells of the banned group on the directives of Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuriya, currently in Malaysia. Police had received a specific input that Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the state.Kulwinderjit Singh of Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh of Moga besides Jagdev Singh of Fategarh Sahib were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act 2001 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said.According to police, Kulwinderjit Singh was involved in several terrorist activities and had shifted to Malaysia in January 2019 to plan and coordinate terror activities in India and abroad.He was in touch with ISI, BKI and other terror operatives in Pakistan, police said, adding that investigations were on to unravel the terror network. PTI VSD RHL