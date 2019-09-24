2 bike-borne men snatch mobile phone of woman journalist in Delhi's CR Park

(Eds: Adding woman's statement) New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening while she was returning home in an autorickshaw, they said. The woman works with a news organisation, police said. In her complaint, the woman stated that after shopping in CR park, she was returning home in an autorickshaw when two men on motorcycle snatched her mobile phone. In the struggle, she fell from the autorickshaw while the men fled from the spot, a senior police officer said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was given first aid and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said. A case was registered and special teams were formed to nab the culprits involved in the incident, the officer added. "I had gone for shopping at CR Park and was returning around 6 pm in an autorickshaw when two men on a bike came close. Traffic was moving slow when the rider held my right hand and the pillion held my left hand and pulled me out of the moving auto, and in between the commotion, they took my phone and managed to escape," the woman said. She said the local bystanders came to her rescue and the Delhi Police took her to the hospital. "I am appalled. Where are the CCTV cameras? I was attacked in broad daylight. What if a speeding car would have hit me? Is this how unsafe the capital is," the woman added. Police said they were analysing the CCTV footage to identify the accused involved in the case and ascertain the sequence of events. According to police data, there has been a decline in snatching incidents over the last three years. In 2017, 6,466 snatching cases were registered, in 2018, 4,707 cases while till September 15, 4,516 cases of snatching were registered. PTI AMP SNESNE