2 bike-borne miscreants snatch gold chain from woman in Delhi's Jafarabad

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 36-year-old woman in northeast Delhi's Jafarabad area on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place at around 3.30 pm when the woman, working at a nursing home in Jafarabad, was returning home after work, they said.Two bike-borne men, one of them wearing a helmet, allegedly snatched her gold chain and sped away, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, adding that the public chased the miscreants but they managed to flee.One of the miscreants fired a shot in the air from a pistol, the officer said, adding that however, nobody was injured.The police found an empty cartridge from the spot.CCTV footage obtained from the area had been scanned and the police had zeroed in on some suspects, Thakur said, adding that a man was detained for questioning in this regard. PTI AMP RC