2 bovine smugglers arrested in J-K, 23 animals rescued

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) Two notorious smugglers were arrested in separate incidents Sunday as police foiled three attempts to smuggle bovines in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. Police seized three trucks and 23 animals were rescued, he said. Police intercepted two trucks on the Jammu-Pathankot highway near Korepunnu in Kathua district and rescued 14 animals. Another truck was intercepted near Lam village in Rajouri district and nine animals were rescued.