2 bovine smugglers arrested in Samba

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Police arrested two bovines smugglers Wednesday and rescued 14 animals in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.A police party during checking on highway at Tapyal in the district signalled to stop a truck, which was coming from the Kathua side, police said.On seeing them, the driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape from the spot, but after a successful chase, the truck was intercepted near at Nonath, they said.During checking of the vehicle, 14 bovines were found laden inside the vehicle which were being transported illegally without any permission, police said.The accused driver and his associates -- Shabir Shah and Ashiq Ali Shah --were arrested on the spot, they said, adding that the vehicle involved in the bovine smuggling was also seized, they said.A case has been registered at Ghagwal police station in this regard and an investigation is underway, police said. PTI AB KJ