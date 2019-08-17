2 boys feared drowned in Ganga in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur, Aug 17 (PTI) Two boys were feared drowned while taking a bath in the Ganga river in Chhathan village here on Saturday, police said. Ashish Yadav (15) and Saurabh Yadav (16) were swept away by the water current in the river, SHO Pandri Saajid Siddiqui said. Locals immediately informed police and divers were pressed into action to find the two boys, he said, adding that an NDRF team also reached the spot. PTI CORR NAV SNESNE