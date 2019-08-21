2 boys killed in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two boys were killed on Wednesday after being hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said.Sameer (7) and Amir (3) were playing outside their house in Trilokpur area under Pachpevda police station limits when the truck dashed into a stationary tractor-trolley and hit them, police said.The truck later overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, police said, adding that both the boys died on the spot.The bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI CORR SAB SOMSOM