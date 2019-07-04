2 brothers held for selling medicines over the counter to juveniles

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly running an illegal medical shop and selling medicines over the counter to juveniles, police said.During patrolling, police noticed three juveniles carrying two syringes and two extra needles and a medicine which was found to have been sold to them without any prescription.Investigation revealed that the items were sold by an unlicensed shop in old Kondli area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.Sanjeev Shrama (39) was the owner of the shop and he was helped in the business by his brother Sudeep (42), the police officer said, adding both of them have been arrested. Three cases under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act have been registered against them at New Ashok Nagar police station, police said. PTI NIT NIT TDS NSDNSD