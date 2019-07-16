2 brothers killed, 3 injured in accident

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Two brothers on a motorcycle were killed and three pedestrians were injured when a speeding car rammed into them here Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Punit Sharma (30) and Vivek Sharma (28). The accident took place near the JDA circle crossing on JLN Road, police said. A woman was also among the injured, police said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the SMS government hospital, they said. The accused car driver, Virendra Jain, had been arrested and the investigation into the case was on, police said. PTI SDA AD RDKRDK