2 brothers on bike mowed down by unidentified vehicle in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Hathigawan area of the district, police said Monday. The incident took place on Friday and the deceased who died on the spot were identified as Amit Yadav (21) and Ankit Yadav (23), they said. The bodies were sent for postmortem, police said. The matter is being probed and no arrest have been made so far, they added.