2 brothers sentenced to life imprisonment in Jharkhand for killing man

Simdega (Jharkhand), Apr 12 (PTI) A court here Friday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for killing a man at Koyabeda village in Simdega district over a land dispute two years ago.Additional District Judge Neeraj Kumar Srivastav awarded life sentence to Soma Lugun and Nathnial Lugun, and also fined Rs 40,000 on each of them.According to the FIR, the duo broke open the door of the house of Dobo Lugun on May 12, 2017, and beat him to death.They also injured Lugun's wife, Asari Munda, when she tried to save her husband.