2 brothers stabbed in south Delhi for asking group of men not to trouble their sister: Police

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Two brothers were stabbed for allegedly asking a group of men to stop troubling their sister in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Saturday. One of the accused was arrested, they added.The victims were identified as Nitesh, a first-year student at the Delhi University, and Mahesh, working at a private hospital, the police said, adding that they were allegedly stabbed by Anoop Rathore, an autorickshaw driver."The victims had gone to a nearby market where the accused was already present with his friends. They asked Rathore not to trouble their sister and to stay away from her, following which, a scuffle broke out between the two groups," a senior police officer said.During the scuffle, Rathore and his friends stabbed the duo and fled the spot. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. PTI NIT RC