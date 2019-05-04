2 cars with same registration number seized in JK's Kathua, 1 person held

Jammu, May 4 (PTI) Two private cars of same make, colour and bearing identical registration number were seized in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.A police spokesman said they have arrested a man in this connection.The person was arrested after the owner of one of the cars lodged a complaint with the Lakhanpur police station that another car of the same make, colour and registration number is plying in the town.He also said he had purchased his car from a person named Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Broindhai Hatli village in Kathua. Police said Rafiq was arrested after it came to light that he recently purchased a brand new car and intentionally used the same registration number.The spokesman said a case has been registered and police are seeking clarification from authorities concerned. PTI TAS TIRTIR