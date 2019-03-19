2 cattle smugglers arrested in J&K's Kathua

Specials
Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Two alleged cattle smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and 16 animals were rescued from their vehicles, police said Tuesday.The two vehicles carrying the cattle were intercepted in Chadwal area on Monday, they said. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI AB RHL
