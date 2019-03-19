scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

2 cattle smugglers arrested in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Two alleged cattle smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and 16 animals were rescued from their vehicles, police said Tuesday.The two vehicles carrying the cattle were intercepted in Chadwal area on Monday, they said. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI AB RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos