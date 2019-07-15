2 children injured after school van collides with UP Roadways bus

Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Three school children and a van driver were injured when their vehicle collided with a UP Roadways bus here on Monday morning, police said. The accident occurred at around 7.30 am when a school van moving on the wrong side of the road collided with a bus, said Ramsurat Sonkar, the SHO of Gomtinagar police station. "In the van, there were four children of Maharaja Agrasen Inter College, who were in the age-group of 10-15 years. The van driver is also injured, and a case has been registered against him," he said. Sonkar said the driver took a wrong turn from Samtamoolak crossing in order to reach the school early. The injured persons have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, he added. Last week, twenty-nine passengers of an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus were killed and 23 sustained serious injuries when the vehicle hit a divider and fell 40 feet down into a drain between carriageways on the Yamuna Expressway. PTI NAV SNESNE