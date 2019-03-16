2 Class X students dead as van overturns

Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Two school students died and three were injured when a van in which they were travelling after giving their board exams overturned in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday, police said. The mishap occurred in Naal police station area. The Class X students were returning home at Kavni village in Bikaner tehsil from an exam centre, the police said. Ashok (15) and Panna Ram (16) died at the spot, the police said, adding that the injured were being treated at a hospital in Bikaner. PTI CORR SDAHMB