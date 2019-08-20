2 convicts who jumped parole arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Two convicts, who were absconding after being released on parole, were arrested here, police said on Tuesday. Kanhaiya (36), who was convicted in a rape case, was released on six weeks parole for a kidney operation. But he did not surrender on scheduled date, they said. He was nabbed on August 15 from Okhla when he was spotted going towards Sanjay Colony, police said. After jumping parole, he lived as a beggar on the streets of old Delhi to evade police. He was planning to sell his house at Sanjay Colony and flee with the money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. Kanhiya was convicted for seven years imprisonment and lodged at Mandoli Jail. He was released from the jail on March 26 and was scheduled to surrender before jail authorities on May 6, the Biswal said. In another operation, Mohammad Noor Jamal (34), who was convicted in a 2009 murder case, was arrested on August 18, he said. Last month, Jamal was granted four weeks parole due to his fathers death. He was released from the jail on July 7 and was scheduled to surrender on August 10, the DCP said. After being released from the jail, he again formed a gang with his associates, police said. During interrogation, Jamal said he was planning to commit a huge heist and run away to Bangladesh with the robbed money, police added. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE