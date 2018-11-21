2 cops arrested for smuggling heroin in Jammu

/R Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Two police personnel were arrested here for allegedly smuggling 14 grams of heroin, police said Wednesday. A police team intercepted two pedestrians at Karan Bagh area, following which the narcotic was recovered from the duo, the police said./R The two have been identified as Constable Nayeem Mohmmad and Special Police Officer (SPO) Amir Aslam, the police said, adding that a case had been registered. PTI AB ADHMB