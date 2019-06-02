2 cops killed after car hits their motorcycle in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) Two policemen were killed when a speeding luxury car hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Sunday.The accident occurred late Saturday night in Fatehganj on the Lucknow-Delhi road, they said.Sub-inspector Rajveer Singh (45) and head constable Rajneesh Kumar (35) died on the spot after the speeding car hit their motorcycle near a roadside eatery, police said.Anand Sharma, the car driver, has been taken into custody, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bareily, RK Pandey said.A case has been registered and necessary action is being taken, the DIG added. PTI CORR NAV ADCK