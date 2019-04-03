2 cricket betting rackets busted, 7 arrested in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 3 (PTI) The Kota police have busted two cricket betting rackets and arrested seven people, an officer said Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, police teams raided two locations in Borkheda and Kaithunipole police station areas and arrested seven people while they were betting on matches of the T-20 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kota City) Harsh Ratnu said.At least 40 mobile phones, 2 laptops, records showing cricket betting in crores of rupees and Rs 40,000 in cash were recovered from the two locations, he said.Rajendra alias Lucky, Praveen Mewada alias Jony and Harshit Hora were arrested from a rented house in Borekheda, Ratnu said.Anwar Khan, Abeed Khan, Arif Mohammad and Manhore Chawla were arrested from Anwar's home in the Kaithunipole area, the officer added. PTI CORR AD SMN