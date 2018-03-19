2 day global digital summit to be held from March 22

Kochi, Mar 19 (PTI) Top business leaders of the knowledge industry from across the globe will congregate here for the Kerala governments two-day global digital summit #FUTURE, on March 22-23. The summit will spark a stimulating debate on unprecedented synergy between new age technologies and development and hammer out an actionable roadmap that would position Kerala as a hub for digital innovation and investment and accelerate its growth across various business sectors, the organisers said here today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on March 22, to be attended by nearly 2,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, key influencers, startups and corporate bodies. Towards a Digital Future is the theme of the event,where over 30 stalwarts from the spheres of IT, banking, retail, health, education and travel and transportation will share insights on the opportunities, emerging trends and ground realities that would help enterprises compete and lead in a digital world, according to a release here. "#FUTURE will be the most high-profile IT event ever conducted in Kerala. It will unleash the digital achievements of the state and its potential as a consumption-ready digital market place," said S D Shibulal, Chairman High Power IT Committee, Government of Kerala. "Envisaged as a biennial event, it seeks to create and foster a network of digital achievers and inspire them to participate in the digital ambitions of the state," he said. He said this would be a wonderful opportunity for Kerala based companies, startups, aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals to understand directly from some of the brightest minds in the world about emerging trends in the digital space and what the future holds for them. "Disruptive technological forces are set to revolutionise the way businesses are being done. Kerala cannot afford to be left behind," he said. A brainchild of Keralas High Power IT Committee (HPIC), headed by Infosys Co-Founder Shibulal, the two-day conclave will debate on disruptive technologies, lay down the roadmap for Kerala on the technological front and inspire and energise people towards a knowledge-driven digital future. PTI TGB APR APR