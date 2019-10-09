2 dead, 1 injured as two LPG cylinders explode in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Two women died and a man was injured after two LPG cylinders exploded in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department received a call about the explosion, he said.The explosion took place around 10.35 am when the women were trying to refill two small gas cylinders with a big one, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.Hemlata (38) and Rambiri (62) died on the spot, while Rajesh (42), who was injured, was rushed to the GTB Hospital, he said.According to police, Rajesh was known to Hemlata and had gone to her house to fix one of the cylinders. The two worked at a garment factory.Hemlata is survived by two teenage sons. They were outside when the cylinders exploded and saw the fire engulf their house, they said.According to the Fire Department, after the cooling operation began, the fire fighters realised that two small cylinders had exploded, while the big one remained intact."It could have been worse had the big one exploded," Garg said.The post-mortem of the two bodies will be conducted on Wednesday, the police said. PTI AMP DIVDIV