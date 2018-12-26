2 dead, 23 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in HP

Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) At least two people were killed and 23 more injured Wednesday evening when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, the police said.While one person died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar told PTI.A rescue operation is underway and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the SP said, adding that the bus fell into a nearly 50-feet deep gorge in Jamli.When contacted, the SP said, "I am on my way to the spot and will be able to provide more information about the accident after reaching the spot." PTI DJI IJT