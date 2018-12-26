2 dead, 25 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in HP

(Eds: updating figures) Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) At least two people were killed and 25 more injured Wednesday evening when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said.While one person died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar told PTI.Three critically injured people were referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and 22 others were undergoing treatment at the Bilaspur Civil Hospital, he added.The bus was on its way to Jai Nagar from Nalagarh when it fell into the nearly 50-feet deep gorge in Jamli village, the SP said.A probe is on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, Kumar said, adding that a case would be registered in this regard. PTI DJI IJT