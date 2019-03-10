scorecardresearch
2 dead, 5 injured as car crashes into tree in Ballia

Ballia, Mar 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Bairiya area here Sunday, police said.The accident took place when seven students were returning to Patna after attending a birthday programme in Ballia, officials said.The deceased were identified as Paarth (19) and Gajal (16), they said, adding the five injured have been hospitalised. PTI CORR NAV MAZ IND

