2 dead as truck falls into gorge in HP's Solan

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed after the truck they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday, police said. The truck, which was transporting a consignment of flour, crashed into the Gambar Bridge on Subathu-Kunihar Road before falling into the gorge, they said. The deceased are yet to be identified, police said. PTI DJI AD INDIND

