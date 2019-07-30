scorecardresearch
2 dead as van overturns in Alwar

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) A teenager and a youth died after a pickup van carrying 'kanwariyas' overturned in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, police said. Eight others were injured in the accident that occurred near Chidwai village under Ramgarh police station area. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of three persons is critical, an officer said. The deceased have been identified as Ravi Khatik, 20, and Aman Prajapat, 14. The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem, the officer said. A case has been registered against the driver, the officer added. PTI AG ADHMB

