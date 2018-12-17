2 detained after unaccounted cash worth Rs 50 lakh found on them in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Two people were detained Monday after unaccounted cash worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from their car in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.In a joint operation, police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad personnel stopped the car going towards Beawar city from Bheem town and found the cash in the vehicle during an inspection, Jawaja police station SHO Lakshman Singh said. He said both occupants of the vehicle, passenger Siddharth Jain and driver Ramchand Sahu, were detained for interrogation. The matter was then handed over to the Income Tax department, Singh said, adding that the accused were being interrogated for suspected links with Hawala trading. PTI AG IJT